NEW: Potter League Dog Lands Job with Maryland Dept. of Public Safety

Potter League for Animals dog named Bella has landed a job -- as a detection dog.

According to the Potter League, which is located in Middletown, Bella was adopted by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services K9 Unit and Sergeant Abbas.

The Potter League for Animals was founded in 1929 under the name, “Newport County League for Animals” in order to take charge of abandoned, sick, lame, overworked or cruelly treated animals.

The Potter League posted to Facebook:

“IT HAPPENED! It really happened! Bella landed herself a job as a detection dog! She has been adopted by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services K9 Unit! And here she is with her new handler Sergeant Abbas.

Wow. That is about the only word we can use to sum up the emotions we are all feeling here; staff & volunteers alike. We are wowed by all of your support and help in getting her seen. We are wowed by this 40 person K9 unit lead by CO Major Mark Flynn that is mostly made up of shelter dogs! And we are wowed in how excited and proud we are for Bella and the service she will be providing to the state of Maryland.

Congratulations to Bella & Sgt. Abbas. Good luck in training and THANK YOU! We are looking forward to her graduation. Did we mention they invited staff to come & we are totally going.. road trip.”

