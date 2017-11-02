NEW: Penthouse Licenses Revoked by City of Providence, Club to Appeal

The Providence Board of Licenses voted Thursday to revoke all licenses for the controversial East Side Penthouse club -- which is going to appeal the decision with the state.

The move comings following a weekend which saw a shooting outside the club early Saturday morning, an emergency meeting at City Hall Saturday afternoon -- followed by the emergency closure of the club until Thursday.

The Board of Licenses addressed previous alleged Penthouse violations on Tuesday, but did not take up the issues of the shooting as it was still under investigation.

"They revoked all licenses for the Penthouse...BV/BX/food/entertainment/holiday sales, and precludes the applicant (this license holder - 334 S. Water Street LLC) from reapplying," said Sharon Steele, following the meeting.

According to Steele, Penthouse lawyer Nick Hemond has filed an appeal and motion for stay, which will likely be taken up at the Department of Administration on Thursday.

Latest for Club

As GoLocal reported on Saturday:

A shooting took place outside the new "Penthouse RI" Club on the East Side of Providence early Saturday morning -- resulting in its temporary closure following a Saturday hearing at City Hall to address the incident.

According to reports, five shell casings from a .40 caliber gun were found on the scene following the shooting. (See more on the incident below).

GoLocalProv was first to report on the club in October, noting the new nightclub features dancers and stripper poles in one of the most historic areas of Providence, above the Mile and a Quarter restaurant which was previously occupied by the controversial Loft club. As GoLocal reported:

The new club is located close to one of Providence’s top Italian restaurants, Bacaro, right next to upscale realtor Lila Delman, and literally across the street from the new innovation center I-195 corridor. The historic building is owned by a company controlled by Andrew Mitrelis. He and his family also own Cafe Paragon, Andreas, and the now-closed Mile and a Quarter.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.