PC Fan Leaves Georgetown Game to Find Wheels Stolen Off Car
Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Joe Baris left the game to find his car without wheels.
"I was at the game -- I can't say what street that was exactly, but it's a RIPTA lot," Baris told GoLocal, who said he's a season ticket holder -- and that's where he normally parks.
"When I saw it, I was filled with shock, anger, annoyance -- I don't know what to tell you," said Baris. "What I can tell you is that my tow truck driver told me that I was his fourth car last night that he picked up [with its wheels stripped].
On Tuesday, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza gave his State of the City address.
"This is the state of the city," said Baris. "Apparently, these [criminals] are pretty good at what they do."
Baris said he plans to "park in the mall parking lot" from now on.