NEW: Pawtucket Asphalt Plant Proposal Pulled

Pawtucket officials announced Friday that plans for a controversial proposed asphalt plant for Mineral Spring Avenue have been pulled.

GoLocal reported on April 26, "Proposed Asphalt Plant in Pawtucket Facing Mounting Opposition."

“I’m thankful to the residents, the business, the property owners, the Councilors, the Representatives, and Senators for everyone’s work on this,” said Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien. “Together, we’ve reached a resolution that will keep the Fairlawn and Woodlawn neighborhoods free of this use."

"I heard from a number of neighbors on this issue and their input and cooperation was extremely valuable," added Grebien. "This was a great example of people coming together and working with an area business to make sure that a positive resolution was reached."

About the Battle

Members of the Pawtucket City Council had expressed their opposition, which GoLocal reported on April 26.

“A couple of weeks ago someone tipped me off to the application put forth to zoning for a special permit and variance for height for an asphalt plant,” Pawtucket City Councilman Tim Rudd told GoLocal on Tuesday. “At that point I contacted my neighboring Council member — Meghan Kallman in the fifth district, which borders the plant — and we came together in opposition to this, and that this isn’t good for the community and the direction of this area.”

“Business owners were enticed to come to this district for mixed use,” said Rudd, who represents the sixth district, where the plant would be located. “The fifth district borders it, and the bordering district will deal with it. We share a common frustration that the west side has become the dumping ground in Pawtucket. We already deal with a transfer station - a trash dump that was privatized, we deal with Pawtucket Asphalt down the road, and Link Environmental. Dr. Day Care has the ethanol trucks and the tankers, next to them. Providence got them out, South Attleboro got them out, but we got them.”

