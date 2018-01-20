NEW: PawSox Target Mattiello with Mailer and Meeting in Speaker’s District
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Now, the PawSox have taken the battle to new heights. The PawSox dropped a mailer in Mattiello’s district and have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday night -- a strategy fairly unheard of in Rhode Island politics.
SEE MAILER BELOW
The “Cranston Community Night” event in political circles is seen as a slap to Mattiello.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday night at The Grange in western Cranston — the site of Mattiello’s election night rally in 2016.
Mattiello won by less than 100 votes over Steve Frias — a Republican Party leader in Rhode Island and Boston-based energy and utility attorney.
Frias has gone door-to-door in opposite to the proposed $40 million in proposed public financing for the stadium.
Reached on Saturday, Mattiello told GoLocal, "I appreciate that the PawSox are coming into my district to listen to the people and address the concerns I am hearing from my constituents. I encourage the team to have meaningful communication with all Rhode Islanders and have meetings in different regions throughout the state."
Little Public Support
According to a poll conducted by Harvard pollster John Della Volpe, the PawSox funding scheme has little public support. No region of the state and no demographic group supports the deal.
Overall, the deal is opposed by Rhode Islanders two-to-one.
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
