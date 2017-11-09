NEW: One Person Dead Following Shooting on I-95 Near Providence Place Mall

At least one person was shot an killed on Thursday in a shooting on I-95 just outside of the Providence Place Mall, according to Providence Police sources.

The activity is related to someone who stole a Rhode Island State Police cruiser and then abandoned it in Providence.

Four schools in the Bucklin street area were also effected and locked down, but have since opened.

"What I can tell you is that there were four schools with restricted access this morning in the Bucklin Street area and those restrictions have been lifted -- we've been working with the police," said Laura Hart, with the Providence Public Schools Department, late Thursday morning.

DEVELOPING



A representative at the Providence Place Mall cinema box office, when reached at 11:30, said she was unaware of any plans to close the theater.

Police activity around the #Providence place mall. Please avoid the area. Some on/off ramps are closed at this time — Providence EMA (@PEMA591) November 9, 2017

Road closures- Rte 6 on ramps, downtown Memorial Blvd., Broadway all blocked. Use alternate routes and avoid area. #Providence — Providence EMA (@PEMA591) November 9, 2017

