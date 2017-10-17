Oliver Hazard Perry Refutes Running Aground, Responds to Newport Incident

The U.S. Coast Guard released on statement on Sunday, claiming "Rhode Island’s tall ship loses power, hits multiple boats before grounding in Newport Harbor."

In a response on Monday, the Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island (OHPRI), which was in Newport for the Seafood Festival, refuted the grounding characterization.

"During the incident, the ship did not run aground; however, it came in contact with four boats docked in Newport Harbor. There were no injuries, and minimal damage occurred," OHPRI stated on Facebook.

The following updates were made on OHPRI's Facebook page.

Monday Afternoon OHPRI Update

"This afternoon, Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry will return to its permanent berth at Fort Adams, its intended destination last night. A diver has cleared the propellers, and both engines are operational.

In accordance with U.S. Coast Guard requirements, Tug Jaguar from Mitchell Towing in Fairhaven, Mass. will assist with the move while two other tug boats will be on standby for assistance.

The relocation process will begin when the tug boats arrive at approximately 3 p.m.

The four affected vessels are currently being assessed, and owners/captains have been contacted.

With its next programs scheduled for January, Perry will undergo U.S. Coast Guard-required sea trials later this week to ensure the ongoing safety of the ship and crew. All of Perry’s 2018 voyages and plans for festival participation are expected to continue as scheduled.

Updates will be issued as more information is made available.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free communicate with OHPRI via social media, email [email protected] or phone 401-841-0080."

Monday Morning OHPRI Update

"At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, while leaving the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, the Tall Ship Oliver Hazard Perry’s two propellers became entangled by a dock line, resulting in the loss of engine power.

Thanks to the quick actions of the captain, crew, the Newport Harbor Master, Oldport Marine, and the U.S. Coast Guard, the ship was safely secured to the docks at Newport Harbor Hotel and Newport Yacht Club in the northeast corner of Newport Harbor.

During the incident, the ship did not run aground; however, it came in contact with four boats docked in Newport Harbor. There were no injuries, and minimal damage occurred.

In conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, OHPRI staff and crew are continuing to assess the situation for moving the ship safely as soon as possible.

Updates will be issued as more information is made available."

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.