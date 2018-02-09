NEW: North Providence Police Responding to Shooting Threat at Ricci Middle School

North Providence Police are investigating a threat made to Ricci Middle School on Instagram -- which the Superintendent's office is calling "not credible," but alerted parents to the precautions being taken.

"I've spoken to [Principal] Mellen to let him know a few parents have called. When I spoke with him, he said it's very quiet and under control and there are extra police," said Norma Jean Pirri, Secretary to the Superintendent.

The following message was sent to parents as an IMPORTANT MESSAGE" at 9:08 a.m.

Message Sent to Parents

The following was sent from Superintendent Morisseau Friday morning:

Good morning —

It was reported to us at approximately 8:00 a.m. that a RMS student had received a message on Instagram from a student outside our district. The message reference referenced a shooting at RMS.

North Providence police were immediately informed, have begun the process of searching Instagram account to identify the individual who made the threat, and additional police presence will be stationed at RMS throughout the day.

We are confident this was NOT a credible threat.

Should additional information become available, I will update you.

Sincerely,

Bridget Morisseau

