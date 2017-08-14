NEW: Missing Rhode Island Teen Breanna Policastro Found Safe
Monday, August 14, 2017
The teen had gone missing after running away on August 1; Bianca Policastro appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday, August 9 to make an appeal for her return.
Bianca Policastro posted the following on Monday afternoon:
Breanna has been found!!!!! Thank you to everyone who has assisted us in our search, offered prayers, advice, emotional support and words of encouragement.
This is the most awful experience I have ever been through in my life and we couldn't have gotten through it without all of you.
Bianca Policastro declined further comment when reached Monday night.