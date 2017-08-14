NEW: Missing Rhode Island Teen Breanna Policastro Found Safe

Missing Rhode Island teen Breanna Policastro has been found, according to her aunt and guardian, Bianca Policastro.

The teen had gone missing after running away on August 1; Bianca Policastro appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday, August 9 to make an appeal for her return.

Bianca Policastro posted the following on Monday afternoon:

Breanna has been found!!!!! Thank you to everyone who has assisted us in our search, offered prayers, advice, emotional support and words of encouragement.

This is the most awful experience I have ever been through in my life and we couldn't have gotten through it without all of you.

Bianca Policastro declined further comment when reached Monday night.

