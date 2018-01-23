NEW: Mattiello Cites GoLocal Poll in Rejecting Senate PawSox Measure
Monday, January 22, 2018
The announcement came after the PawSox dropped a mailer in Mattiello’s district and scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday night, which GoLocal reported as "a strategy fairly unheard of in Rhode Island politics."
Comments from Speaker's Office
Mattiello spokesperson Larry Berman stated the following on Monday:
“Speaker Mattiello heard from the members of his House Democratic Caucus and they do not want the House to pass the Senate bill as written. They want the House to consider legislation that would significantly reduce the risk to the state’s taxpayers. They also do not want a public referendum on this issue.
Speaker Mattiello strongly believes we can not go forward with a public financing plan with two-thirds of the state in opposition. According to the GoLocalProv poll, 67 percent of Rhode Islanders oppose this plan. Any plan must have the support of the state’s taxpayers.
He calls upon the PawSox to take a pause, and should they wish to remain in Rhode Island, they should start new conversations which consider the will of Rhode Island taxpayers. Should that occur, Speaker Mattiello is happy to engage in those talks.”
Latest for PawSox, Mattiello
As GoLocal reported on Saturday:
The “Cranston Community Night” event in political circles is seen as a slap to Mattiello. The event is scheduled for Tuesday night at The Grange in western Cranston — the site of Mattiello’s election night rally in 2016.
Mattiello won by less than 100 votes over Steve Frias — a Republican Party leader in Rhode Island and Boston-based energy and utility attorney.
Frias has gone door-to-door in opposite to the proposed $40 million in proposed public financing for the stadium.
Reached on Saturday, Mattiello told GoLocal, "I appreciate that the PawSox are coming into my district to listen to the people and address the concerns I am hearing from my constituents. I encourage the team to have meaningful communication with all Rhode Islanders and have meetings in different regions throughout the state."
