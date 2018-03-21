NEW: MADD Issues Statement on Underage Drinking Party in Providence

The Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Rhode Island has issued a statement following an underage drinking party in Providence over the weekend.

As GoLocal reported, "The mother of an underage drinker who ended up at the hospital after attending a party she says was hosted by adults told GoLocal she met with Providence Police on Monday -- and she won't stop until she sees an arrest.

Eric Creamer from MADD provided the following statement to GoLocal, after the Rhode Island School of Design suspended two faculty members at the party, pending an administrative review.

Statement from MADD

Creamer provided the following statement:

“The minimum 21 drinking age is one of the most studied laws in the nation because it saves lives. MADD applauds the Rhode Island School of Design for investigating an off-campus party that led to the hospitalization of someone underage.

MADD strongly supports the criminalization of actions by adults who provide or allow alcoholic beverages at events for underage participants. Underage drinking is an adult problem -- meaning an adult has to supply the alcohol for an underage person to drink – and any adults who do so must be held accountable.”

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.