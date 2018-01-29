NEW: Light Snow Expected Late Monday, Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for RI

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of Rhode Island, due to snow expected to start Monday evening.

According to NWS, accumulations could range from one to two inches.

National Weather Service Statement

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Taunton MA

536 AM EST Mon Jan 29 2018

MAZ013-017-RIZ001>008-301045-

Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-

Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

536 AM EST Mon Jan 29 2018

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern Massachusetts,

southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Light snow this evening and overnight will taper off Tuesday morning.

Snow accumulations will range from a coating to an inch with perhaps

a few locations possibly picking up near 2 inches.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather

conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.

