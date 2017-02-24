NEW: Latest Deloitte-UHIP Debacle - Incorrect Tax Forms Sent to 3,000 HealthsourceRI Members

The State of Rhode Island announced Friday that approximately 3,000 HealthSource RI customers recently received incorrect 1095-A tax forms.

In a statement issued by the Department of Administration, the state says it expects consultant Deloitte to pay for any costs incurred by taxpayers to refile.

State Announcement

The Department of Administration announced the following on Friday afternoon.

“Due to a UHIP system coding error, approximately 3,000 HealthSource RI customers recently received incorrect 1095-A tax forms. We have begun reaching out to customers. Corrected forms have been posted to the Customer Portal and will also be sent via postal mail to affected customers.

Customers are asked to wait to file their taxes until they receive the corrected forms. If a customer receiving a new form has already filed their taxes, they should consult with their tax preparer or the IRS. An amended return may be necessary. Customers can also contact the HealthSource RI Contact Center at 1-855-408-1344 should they have questions about their corrected Form 1095-A.

The State expects Deloitte to cover any expenses related to this error, including taxpayers’ personal income tax refiling fees. As part of the UHIP turn-around effort, the State continues to work through and resolve issues with the system as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this error caused our customers.”

UHIP Assessment Report to Governor Raimondo

