After legal fees -- a total of $11.34 million to state attorney Max Wistow -- Rhode Island will recover $49.66 million in settlements in the 38 Studios litigation, after the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced that they settled with the last remaining defendant, First Southwest.

In a legal strategy developed under Governor Lincoln Chafee, the state will realize more than half of the approximately $88 million state moral obligation on the 38 Studios bonds for both past and future appropriations.

Commerce announced Wednesday that it agreed to a $16 million proposed settlement with Hilltop Securities Inc. (formerly First Southwest Company) in the 38 Studios litigation.

Hilltop Securities released the following statement.

"We have reached a settlement with the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation that once approved by the court will resolve the 38 Studios matter. This resolution contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing and it allows our firm to put this matter behind us and move forward on the important work we undertake for municipal clients across the country."

Former Governor Lincoln Chafee had initiated the state's lawsuit to recoup the state's losses; GoLocal's attorney Tom Dickinson filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and State Police Colonel Kevin Barry in October 2016 for the release of the State Police interviews and notes relating to the 38 Studios criminal investigation.

"I am pleased with the proposed settlement of $16 million from First Southwest. But we cannot rest on monetary recovery alone. If the Court approves this settlement, the civil case will end and I will immediately petition the Court for the release of all materials associated with the grand jury investigation of 38 Studios. Rhode Islanders deserve to have access to all of the information that is known. Complete transparency is the best way to ensure that such a disastrous deal never happens again."

Who Settled for What

The Corporation previously settled claims against Curt Schilling, Thomas Zaccagnino, Richard Wester, Jennifer MacLean, and their insurer, Starr Indemnity and Liability Company for $2.5 million in September 2016; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. for $25.625 million in August 2016; Antonio Afonso, Jr. and Moses Afonso Ryan Ltd. for $4.4 million in June 2014; and Adler, Pollock & Sheehan P.C., Robert I. Stolzman, J. Michael Saul, and Keith W. Stokes for $12.5 million in August 2015.

