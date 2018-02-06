NEW: Judge Bars Removal of Calderon Outside MA While ACLU Suit is Pending
Tuesday, February 06, 2018
As GoLocal reported Tuesday morning:
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition in federal court shortly before midnight to seek the immediate release of Rhode Island resident Lilian Calderon from an immigration detention facility.
The lawsuit, filed in Boston by the ACLU of Massachusetts with support from the ACLU of Rhode Island, argues that Calderon’s continued detention is a violation of her constitutional right to due process and federal immigration laws and regulations.
