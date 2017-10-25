NEW: Incident at Central High School in Providence Under Investigation

A video showing a Central High School administrator appearing to pin a student to the ground -- with his knee on his chest -- has reportedly prompted an investigation by school and law enforcement officials.

"I saw this video, and I immediately reached out to the city and school officials," said Pilar McCloud, the Chair of the NAACP Providence Youth Branch, on Wednesday.

McCloud said she was told there were events leading up to the video -- as well as following -- that have prompted the investigation.

The Providence School Department did not respond to request for comment at the time of publication.

Response to Video

"Look, we need answers. Folks are seeing this video and want to know what happened," said McCloud. "If the student did in fact to something prior, where was the [School Resource Officer]? Is there even one?"

"And I want to know why this use of force was justified," said McCloud. "It would have been a different story, a different reaction, if a student was injured like this in a Barrington, or East Greenwich."

Editor's Note: GoLocal is not publishing the video, in the event the student caught on video is a minor.



