NEW: Incident at Central High School in Providence Under Investigation
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
"I saw this video, and I immediately reached out to the city and school officials," said Pilar McCloud, the Chair of the NAACP Providence Youth Branch, on Wednesday.
McCloud said she was told there were events leading up to the video -- as well as following -- that have prompted the investigation.
The Providence School Department did not respond to request for comment at the time of publication.
Response to Video
"Look, we need answers. Folks are seeing this video and want to know what happened," said McCloud. "If the student did in fact to something prior, where was the [School Resource Officer]? Is there even one?"
"And I want to know why this use of force was justified," said McCloud. "It would have been a different story, a different reaction, if a student was injured like this in a Barrington, or East Greenwich."
Editor's Note: GoLocal is not publishing the video, in the event the student caught on video is a minor.
Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016
Violent
Providence v RI v US
Assaults
Providence v RI v US
Burglary
Providence v RI v US
Rape
Providence v RI v US
Robbery
Providence v RI v US
Violent Crimes
Providence v RI v US
Auto Thefts
Providence v RI v US
Related Articles
- Looking at Hate Crimes Across the United States
- West Side Residents Demand Action on Crime-Ridden House
- Providence Place Mall Hit By Violent Crimes
- Head of the NAACP Asks FBI to Investigate PC Bottle Incident as a Hate Crime
- Councilman Salvatore Urges Police to Take Action on Crime in Prov Neighborhood
- Elorza Tackles Crime, Protestors at East Side Community Forum
- NEW: Providence Police Investigating Hate Crime on East Side
- Nguyen: Goodell’s Final Decision - Does the Punishment Fit the Crime?
- East Side Realtors Sound Alarm on Spike in Crime
- Guest MINDSETTER ™ Tony Santos: High Crimes & Misdemeanors, Mayor Allan Fung’s Fall From Honor
- RI’s Most Violent Cities and Towns: New FBI Crime Data
- Cheat Sheet 47, FBI Files: Patriarca Runs His Crime Organization from Jail
- Cianci Family Angered By Crimetown Profiting From Depiction of Cianci Image
- City Council Members Blast Behavior of College Students After Multiple Crimes
- Mini Crime Spree: Two Providence Employees Arrested, One Suspended
- Curious Case of Patriarca Crime Family and American Nazi Party - Both Led By Providence Men
- Politics of Hate Crimes in Providence