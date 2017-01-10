NEW: Hotel Robbery and Assault Sparks Federal Hill Emergency Meeting

A recent assault and robbery at Hotel Dolce Vita on Federal Hill has prompted an emergency meeting among local business owners Tuesday afternoon in Providence.

The incident, which occurred early Monday morning, saw two men rob a hotel employee at knife point, taking cash in envelopes between $500 and $1000 at the front desk.

The Federal Hill Commerce Association announced the meeting with a notice to members:

Emergency Meeting has been called for Tuesday January 10 a 2 PM at ROMA downstairs. Please try to attend it is important that we address the recent robbery with a knife at the reception desk at the Dolce Vita Hotel. A representative from the Police Department and the Mayor’s office have been invited to attend

Latest Action by Business

Recent episodes of violence on the Hill have prompted the FHCA to issue calls to action.

As GoLocal reported in July:

The Federal Hill Commerce Association has called for The Vault to be closed, following the recent shooting outside the nightclub - and before the case is set to be reopened at the Board of Licenses on Wednesday, July 6.

"While we encourage the growth of businesses throughout Federal Hill, it is challenging to accept ones that create an environment that deter locals and tourists from visiting the Hill," said Rick Simone with the Federal Hill Commerce Association. "We ask that the same set of rules be applied across the board in instances of disruptive and unsafe conditions."

"Federal Hill as a whole is welcoming, enjoyable destination and we encourage the growth of new businesses that wish to be a part of the positive vibrancy of the hill," said Simone.

For Federal Hill, businesses have been working to rebuild the neighborhood's brand as a preeminent place to dine and shop. For many business owners, The Vault Lounge and the shooting this year and double stabbing last year are the final straws.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted on Monday June 28 to reopen The Vault, a week after a shooting outside the Federal Hill club -- which is located in a building that until recently was owned by Congressman David Cicilline, and is currently owned by his brother, convicted felon John Cicilline.

