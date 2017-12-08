NEW: GoFundMe Page Started for Survivor of Fatal West Elmwood Intruders Accident

A GoFundMe page has been started for the woman who survived the fatal crash that took the life of her friend, as the two women and their children were driving back from the Providence West Elmwood Intruders Pee-Wee football appearance at the national championships in Florida.

Now, a friend of the surviving adult has started a fundraising effort to help her get home with her four children, as well as the child whose mother was killed.

As GoLocal reported, the group had been traveling back from the national championships in Florida, when the driver was killed when the car hit a tree.

The page, created by Red Ruiz, states the following:

In the early hours of the morning today 12/8/17 a dear friend of mine Tommieka and her 4 boys accompanied by a fellow football mom Ivette and her son were traveling back home from Pop Warners National football championship in Disney when they were in a horrible accident, which resulted in the passing of the female driver and hospitalization for 2 of the boys traveling passenger.

My friend has taken on custodial guardianship for the little boy whose mother was tragically killed in the accident and is currently in South Carolina where she has no one and little funds. Her oldest son is undergoing surgery with many broken bones from the hip down and numerous contusions.

At this current moment she is stranded in South Carolina with 5 boys to care for, no vehicle and little money. Asking anyone that is financially able to give 5-5000 dollars, whatever it is will help. Let's help make this situation less of a financial burden on her for it is already taken a physical and emotional toll on her and her children. Let's get them home.

