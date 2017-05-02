NEW: Gas Leak Shuts Down Kennedy Plaza’s Fulton Street
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
“The police reported the smell of gas in the area, we ended up testing the manhole covers. We are getting readings of up to 50% of a lower explosive limit so we called in national grid, they are here now to survey the area. We closed down the road as a precaution for safety reasons," said Providence Fire Department's Acting Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer. "They are doing their readings now, they have a sniffer truck as well as three or four crews in here."
"Right now, they said it is a very small leak and we should be clearing the scene shortly,” said Dwyer.
Dwyer went on to say that it is a minor leak and that there is no danger.
He added that he expects the road to be reopened shortly.
