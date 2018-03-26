NEW: FTC to Investigate Facebook Over Privacy Practices

The Federal Trade Commission has officially opened an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices.

A statement was released by FTC Acting Director of Consumer Protection Tom Pahl on Monday.

In 2011, Facebook settled FTC charges that it deceived consumers by failing to keep privacy promises.

Monday's Statement from FTC

“The FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers. Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honor their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act. Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements. Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices.”

