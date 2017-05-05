NEW: Flood Watch Issued for Providence, Parts of RI and MA

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Providence starting at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon and going through 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The service says that there is a 100% chance of rain starting after 5 p.m. with up to 3 inches possible in some areas.

They also warn that wind gusts could be as high as 26 miles per hour.

Read the Warning Below

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Taunton MA

1204 PM EDT Fri May 5 2017

MAZ005>007-012>021-RIZ001>007-060015-

/O.CON.KBOX.FA.A.0003.170505T1800Z-170506T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston,

Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

1204 PM EDT Fri May 5 2017

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Rhode Island and Much of Central and Eastern Massachusetts.

* Through Saturday morning

* Heavy rain is expected from mid afternoon through tonight, along

with widely scattered thunderstorms. Total rainfall of 1 to 2

inches is forecast, with some locations possibly getting as much

as 3 inches, especially in Rhode Island and eastern

Massachusetts.

* Flooding of roads, underpasses, and other areas prone to

flooding is possible. Some roads may be impassable for a time.

In addition, some smaller streams could rise out of their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible. Stay tuned to the latest

forecasts and possible Flood Warnings, which are issued when

flooding is imminent.

Drivers should be alert and avoid crossing flooded roads. Find

alternate routes.

