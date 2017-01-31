Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston

The City of Cranston has installed a new flood detection and warning system at the intersection of Oaklawn and Wilbur Avenues in hope of preventing another car from getting stranded during severe rain storms.

The system cost $29,000 is solar powered and consists of a box with a sensor which detects when the lowest point of Wilbur Avenue is flooded, activating a system of flashing LED lights.

“This unique system is a cost-effective way to improve public safety and will help ensure people think twice before driving into floodwaters. I’m glad the city has taken this step to address a problem that has plagued the Oaklawn neighborhood and affected numerous drivers,” said Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

The system is the first such system to be installed in Rhode Island. It was purchased from Ocean State Signal, a Rhode Island company.

The mayor budgeted $50,000 for the project in the current fiscal year.

Oaklawn and Wilbur Avenue Intersection

The intersection is prone to flooding during periods of severe rain. The current drainage system is occasionally overwhelmed as nearby Meshanticut Brook fills with water and the road can flood by a foot of water or more.

The dip in the road under the railroad bridge can trick drivers into thinking the water’s depth is lower than it really is.

“While this is not a permanent solution to stop all flooding in this problem area, it’s the right thing to do, right now, with limited impact on taxpayers. I want to prevent people from suffering not just embarrassment and property damage, but also potential injury. Floodwaters are dangerous at any depth,” Fung said.

The plan was developed in-house. Public Works Director Ken Mason and Public Works Assistant Steve Mulcahy designed the system and approached Ocean State Signal to price out the necessary equipment. The system was installed by Rossi Electric of Cranston.

Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.