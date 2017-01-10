Welcome! Login | Register
 

DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months of Unpaid Pit Bull Bills—DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months…

Sen. Whitehouse Was Investor in For-Profit Charter School Company—Sen. Whitehouse Was Investor in For-Profit Charter School…

NEW: Hotel Robbery and Assault Sparks Federal Hill Emergency Meeting—NEW: Hotel Robbery and Assault Sparks Federal Hill…

Suboxone Clinic in Historic East Side Mansion Faces Opposition from Neighbors—Neighbors Raise Concerns About Suboxone Clinic Opening in…

NEW: Raimondo Taps Ohio Doctor to Head DCYF—NEW: Raimondo Taps Ohio Doctor to Head DCYF

See Where Providence Ranks for Finding a Job in the US—See Where Providence Ranks for Finding a Job…

NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint—NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint

RIC Names Cano Morales Associate Vice President—RIC Names Cano Morales Associate Vice President

Riley: Beat the Treasurer—Riley: Beat the Treasurer

Horowitz: Trump & Team’s Grudging Concessions Are Not Enough on Russian Hacking—Horowitz: Trump & Team’s Grudging Concessions Are Not…

 
 

NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Luis Aponte

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission moved forward Tuesday on the complaint filed against Providence City Council President Luis Aponte. 

The complaint alleged that Aponte supported a city zoning change that benefitted his landlord Keith Fernandes, the head of the Providence Apartment Association. 

Aponte, who was first elected to the city's governing body representing Ward 10 in South Providence in 1998, is maintaining his innocence. 

“I did not violate the ethics standard, and I look forward to vigorously defending myself in due process against this allegation.

The complaint now goes to an administrative trial. 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!