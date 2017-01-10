NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission moved forward Tuesday on the complaint filed against Providence City Council President Luis Aponte.

The complaint alleged that Aponte supported a city zoning change that benefitted his landlord Keith Fernandes, the head of the Providence Apartment Association.

Aponte, who was first elected to the city's governing body representing Ward 10 in South Providence in 1998, is maintaining his innocence.

“I did not violate the ethics standard, and I look forward to vigorously defending myself in due process against this allegation.

The complaint now goes to an administrative trial.

