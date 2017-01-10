NEW: Ethics Commission Moving Forward on Aponte Complaint
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The complaint alleged that Aponte supported a city zoning change that benefitted his landlord Keith Fernandes, the head of the Providence Apartment Association.
Aponte, who was first elected to the city's governing body representing Ward 10 in South Providence in 1998, is maintaining his innocence.
“I did not violate the ethics standard, and I look forward to vigorously defending myself in due process against this allegation.
The complaint now goes to an administrative trial.
Related Articles
- NEW: Aponte Elected Council President, Matos Pro Tempore
- Elorza, Aponte Nominate Six to Providence Ethics Commission
- NEW: Council President-Elect Aponte Learns of Elorza Transition Team from GoLocal
- NEW: Solomon Receives Endorsement from Councilman Luis Aponte
- GoLocalTV: Sen. DaPonte Says Senate Did Not Know About 38 Studios
- NEW: Senate Finance Chairman DaPonte Holds on in District 14
- NEW: City Council President Aponte “Excited” at Prospect of PawSox Coming to Providence
- 8 Questions with Providence City Council President Aponte
- NEW: Aponte Campaign Finance Case Referred to Attorney General
- Aponte, Finance Committee Pull Support for Elorza’s $40M Providence Infrastructure Bond
- Aponte Says Talks with PawSox Ownership About Victory Place Forthcoming
- City Council President Aponte Demands Answers for Elorza’s Guatemala Trip
- Elorza and Aponte Announce Tax Break Plan for Providence Neighborhoods
- Aponte Slams 195 Tower Proposal in Providence
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It