Top 50 New England Boarding Schools Heads Average $455,000 in Compensation

The heads of the top boarding schools in New England average nearly a half a million dollars in compensation annually -- for positions that have come under increased scrutiny in recent years.

GoLocal takes its second look at how much the heads of some of the most prestigious preparatory schools in the country - and world - make, and found that since 2014, the average compensation of the highest paid school officials has risen from $420,000 to over $455,000.

And during that time, multiple boarding schools -- including St. George's in Rhode Island, Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, and St. Paul's in New Hampshire -- have come under fire for the handling and de facto cover-up of sexual abuse claims -- some dating back decades.

The top head of school? According to the most recent 990 filings available online, former Head of School Thomas Hassan at Philips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire had a reported compensation of $850,606 on the school's 2015 IRS 990 forms.

Hassan was replaced and was censured for his role in the cover up of an alleged sex scandal. Hassan's wife is a United States Senator and his role in the scandal was an issue in her run for the Senate, according to Politico. Previously, she was the Governor of New Hampshire. Lisa MacFarlane is now the head of Exeter.

In total, eight heads of boarding schools in New England topped over $600,000 in their most recently reported annual compensation, according the schools' latest available IRS filings.

"I would share that similar to leaders in other sectors, heads of school are responsible for the performance of dynamic, multi-million dollar organizations," said Claire Leheny, Executive Director for the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE). "Market conditions, job requirements, and success in forwarding the mission and goals of the school all play a role in determining compensation."

"A school’s Board of Trustees is responsible for setting appropriate compensation for the head," said Leheny. "As part of the process, a Board is required to benchmark salaries regionally and nationally as well as comply with IRS regulations."

When asked for comment on compensation levels, representatives from the top five schools -- those over $600,0000 -- did not respond.

In December 2015, GoLocal reported that St. George's in Rhode Island was under investigation for dozens of reports of sexual assaults - and abuse - over the years.

St. George’s, the exclusive prep school in Middletown, Rhode Island which reports assets of over $200 million, has admitted that after decades of denial that at least 23 students were molested by multiple faculty and staff.

St. George’s, which sits high above Second Beach and claims one of the most picturesque campuses in the world, has a long list of high profile alumni including John Nicholas Brown, actress Julie Bowen, Bill Bush, Tucker Carlson, many of the Astors, Senator Claiborne Pell and poet Ogden Nash.

On December 23, in the midst of the holiday week, the school released a letter to alumni including a report that admitted widespread sexual abuse. The report prepared by the law firm Schwartz Hannum admits that at least six staffers were involved in sexual abuse, but only named one of the former employees — Al Gibbs.

In August, St. George's reported that it was settling up to 30 sex abuse claims.

Since then, a number of schools in New England conducted their own investigations into reports of sex abuse at their schools -- including Choate in Connecticut.

Read the Choate report HERE.

On July 14, Reuters reported that New Hampshire has opened a criminal probe into the elite St. Paul's School, following their May report that 13 former members of its staff had engaged in sexual misconduct with students in incidents dating back decades.

Attorney Carmen Durso , who represented victims in the St. George's sex abuse claims, weighed in on head of school compensation -- as it relates to their responsibilities.

"I have no problem with a headmaster receiving compensation commensurate with the complexity of the position. With that, comes the obligation to place the welfare of the students first, even if doing so might seem to harm the reputation of the institution," said Durso. "If the institution claims to have a set of values, then they can't be abandoned when the application of those principles becomes inconvenient or embarrassing."

"The ability to recognize that, and to live by it, is what makes an institution great, and the headmaster worth his [or her] salary," said Durso. "Unfortunately, that's not something we see often in the school cases."

