NEW: Elorza Calls on Pichardo to Resign as Chair of Providence Licensing Board After Latest Shooting

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is calling on Providence Licensing Board Chair Juan Pichardo to resign.

The move comes following the shooting that took place outside of the Penthouse over the weekend; when an emergency meeting was called on Saturday to temporarily close the establishment.

Elorza's Statement

"In the past three years we have done so much to streamline the licensing department, improve services for residents and increase transparency throughout the licensing process," said Elorza. "Providence deserves leadership on our licensing board that reflects the shared values of the communities that they represent. That is why I am calling for the resignation of Juan Pichardo as Chair of the Providence Board of Licensing. My administration is committed to the safety of our residents and will continue engaging the Providence City Council and neighborhood stakeholders to advance that goal."

"I am happy to hear that the Mayor has finally interceded -- we look forward to further change," said community activist Sharon Steele.

GoLocalProv was first to report on the Penthouse club in October, noting the new nightclub features dancers and stripper poles in one of the most historic areas of Providence, above the Mile and a Quarter restaurant which was previously occupied by the controversial Loft club. As GoLocal reported:

The new club is located close to one of Providence’s top Italian restaurants, Bacaro, right next to upscale realtor Lila Delman, and literally across the street from the new innovation center I-195 corridor. The historic building is owned by a company controlled by Andrew Mitrelis. He and his family also own Cafe Paragon, Andreas, and the now-closed Mile and a Quarter.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.