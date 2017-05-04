slides: NEW: Details of Aaron Hernandez’s Death Revealed in State Police Report
Thursday, May 04, 2017
SLIDES: SEE THE REPORT BELOW
The five page report explains how Hernandez was found hanging in his cell from a bedsheet on April 19.
The report goes on to detail how CPR was given to Hernandez and that he was taken to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster and pronounced dead.
The District Attorney's Office said they will have no further comment at this time.
Highlights of the Report
On page 2, the report details the officers finding of Hernandez in his cell.
“The Correction Officers discovered the door was “pegged”; cardboard had been shoved into the door tracks to prevent the door from opening. The Correction Officers had to manually open the door to enter the cell. As they entered the cell the Correction Officers discovered that Hernandez had placed a large amount of shampoo on the floor, which made it very slippery. The Correction Officers were able to cut Hernandez down, who was hanged naked from a bed sheet tied around the window bars.
The report goes on to state that “Hernandez’s right middle finger had a fresh cut and there was some blood on the adjacent fingers. There also appeared to be a large circular blood mark on each of Hernandez’s feet and “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead in ink. There were no other signs of trauma or violence on Hernandez’s body.”
On page 4, the report addresses any drugs that Hernandez might have taken before committing suicide.
“On Wednesday April 19, Doctor Henry Neil’s of the OCME performed an autopsy of Hernandez. Dr. Nields determined the cause of death to be asphyxia by hanging. The manner of death was ruled by Dr. Nields as suicide. A post mortem toxicology of Hernandez’s food came back negative for all substances tested to included synthetic cannabinoids.”
Read the Full Report Below
Aaron Hernandez Death Investigation Report
Related Articles
- Leonardo Angiulo: Aaron Hernandez Should Probably Lawyer Up
- Patriots’ Aaron Hernandez questioned in murder case
- NEW: Hernandez Involved In Run-Ins With Providence Police
- NEW: Reports Saying Hernandez Arrest Imminent
- GoLocal Sports tackles Hernandez, Bruins and more
- NEW: Aaron Hernandez Indicted on Double Murder Charge
- Is Rhode Island Media Coverage of Hernandez Trial Overkill?
- NEW: Former Patriots Star Hernandez Cleared of Double Murder Charges
- Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide, Says Prison Officials
- MA State Police and DA for Worcester County Investigating Death of Aaron Hernandez
- Belichick on Hernandez: “Personally, I’m hurt.”
- Hernandez claims innocence - in letter from jail
- Patriots Star Aaron Hernandez Arrested
- Meet the Candidates: Jonathan Anselmo Hernandez
- NEW: Aaron Hernandez’s House on Sale for $1.49 Million
- Hernandez Guilty of First Degree Murder
- Nguyen: The Civil Suits Against Aaron Hernandez
- Hernandez Indicted for Shooting Witness in the Face
- NEW: Aaron Hernandez Charged With Murder + 5 Gun-Related Charges
- NEW: Hernandez Being Investigated In 2012 Double-Murder