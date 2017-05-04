slides: NEW: Details of Aaron Hernandez’s Death Revealed in State Police Report

SLIDES: SEE THE REPORT BELOW

The Massachusetts State police have released the investigation report detailing the death of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center.

The five page report explains how Hernandez was found hanging in his cell from a bedsheet on April 19.

The report goes on to detail how CPR was given to Hernandez and that he was taken to UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster and pronounced dead.

The District Attorney's Office said they will have no further comment at this time.

Highlights of the Report

On page 2, the report details the officers finding of Hernandez in his cell.

“The Correction Officers discovered the door was “pegged”; cardboard had been shoved into the door tracks to prevent the door from opening. The Correction Officers had to manually open the door to enter the cell. As they entered the cell the Correction Officers discovered that Hernandez had placed a large amount of shampoo on the floor, which made it very slippery. The Correction Officers were able to cut Hernandez down, who was hanged naked from a bed sheet tied around the window bars.

The report goes on to state that “Hernandez’s right middle finger had a fresh cut and there was some blood on the adjacent fingers. There also appeared to be a large circular blood mark on each of Hernandez’s feet and “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead in ink. There were no other signs of trauma or violence on Hernandez’s body.”

On page 4, the report addresses any drugs that Hernandez might have taken before committing suicide.

“On Wednesday April 19, Doctor Henry Neil’s of the OCME performed an autopsy of Hernandez. Dr. Nields determined the cause of death to be asphyxia by hanging. The manner of death was ruled by Dr. Nields as suicide. A post mortem toxicology of Hernandez’s food came back negative for all substances tested to included synthetic cannabinoids.”

Read the Full Report Below

Aaron Hernandez Death Investigation Report

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.