NEW: DePetro Announces He is Leaving WPRO Show

Talk radio host John DePetro took to his website on Christmas Eve to announce he is walking away from his weekday 9-12 show on WPRO.

DePetro had last made a statement on December 6 announcing he was taking a leave due to a "health situation."

DePetro Statement

DePetro issued the follosing statement on his website, www.depetro.com.

Statement from John DePetro December 24, 2016

To all my WPRO radio listeners : At this time, I have decided to conclude my entertaining weekday 9:a.m.-12pm (noon) radio show on WPRO.

Thank you to all my listeners for making 2016 my best year ever in radio, with my coverage of the Trump campaign, my many exclusives, plus my national work on The Savage nation and CNN. I am very grateful for the many loyal listeners who have been entertained by my program on WPRO over the past 10 years.

While at WPRO, I was very proud to win " Best Talk Show" by the Associated Press in 2008 and 2014. I was honored to be voted " Best Talk Show" by the readers of Rhode Island Monthly for 2014.

It was also life changing to be part of raising money for Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Gabrielle heart fund, Jason Foreman scholarship fund and many others. I am eternally grateful to my Executive Producer Kool Keith, anchor Bill Haberman, engineers Dave Farrah, Duffy Egan, all my clients, sponsors and the people at WPRO. Merry Christmas and Happy New year. Thank you.

John DePetro

