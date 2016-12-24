Welcome! Login | Register
 

NEW: DePetro Announces He is Leaving WPRO Show—BREAKING: DePetro Announces He Leaving WPRO Show

Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of DNC Chair and Corporate Subsidies—Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of…

Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price—Robert Whitcomb's Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at…

16 Biggest Lifestyle, Music and Arts Stories of 2016—16 Biggest Lifestyle, Music and Arts Stories of…

16 Biggest Sports Stories of 2016—16 Biggest Sports Stories of 2016

PC Falls to Boston College 79-67 in Final Non-Conference Game—PC Falls to Boston College 79-67 in Final…

Fecteau: Trump’s a Nuclear Nihilist—Fecteau: Trump’s a Nuclear Nihilist

What to Watch For: Jets at Patriots—What to Watch For: Jets at Patriots

Leonard Moorehead the Urban Gardener: Before and After—Leonard Moorehead the Urban Gardener: Before and After

Fit For Life: 25 Tips to Avoid the Holiday Bulge—Fit For Life: 25 Tips to Avoid the…

 
 

NEW: DePetro Announces He is Leaving WPRO Show

Saturday, December 24, 2016

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Talk radio host John DePetro took to his website on Christmas Eve to announce he is walking away from his weekday 9-12 show on WPRO.

DePetro had last made a statement on December 6 announcing he was taking a leave due to a "health situation."

DePetro Statement

DePetro issued the follosing statement on his website, www.depetro.com.

Statement from John DePetro December 24, 2016

To all my WPRO radio listeners : At this time, I have decided to conclude my entertaining weekday 9:a.m.-12pm (noon) radio show on WPRO.  

Thank you to all my listeners for making 2016 my best year ever in radio, with my coverage of the Trump campaign, my many exclusives, plus my national work on The Savage nation and CNN. I am very grateful for the many loyal listeners who have been entertained by my program on WPRO over the past 10 years.

While at WPRO, I was very proud to win " Best Talk Show" by the Associated Press in 2008 and 2014. I was honored to be voted " Best Talk Show" by the readers of Rhode Island Monthly for 2014.  

It was also life changing to be part of raising money for Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Gabrielle heart fund, Jason Foreman scholarship fund and many others. I am eternally grateful to my Executive Producer Kool Keith, anchor Bill Haberman, engineers Dave Farrah, Duffy Egan, all my clients, sponsors and the people at WPRO. Merry Christmas and Happy New year.  Thank you.

John DePetro 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!