NEW: Coderre Joins Raimondo Staff to Address Opioid, Addiction Crisis in Rhode Island
Friday, January 05, 2018
Coderre, who had served in Rhode Island Senate and then as then-Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed's Chief of Staff, will provide general Senior Advisor work, especially legislative strategy and relationships, according to Raimondo spokesperson David Ortiz.
About Coderre
Coderre, who worked for the nonprofit health systems research and consulting organization Altarum, has an extensive background in addiction recovery, having been in long-term recovery since 2003.
In his role as senior advisor to Altarum's Behavioral Health Technical Assistance Center, he oversaw the work of the Center to ensure best practice approaches for recovery, and supported the behavioral health technical assistance team with its work in substance use disorder recovery and mental health programs and services.
Coderre had previously served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) from 2014 until January 2017 where he led the team that produced Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health.
He served as a member of the Rhode Island Senate from 1995-2003 and as chief of staff to the Senate President from 2009-2014. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Rhode Island College.
