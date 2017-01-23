NEW: “F—K Trump” Sign Removed From AS220 After Complaint from Providence Charter School
Monday, January 23, 2017
Keith Oliveira, the former Chair of the Providence School Board and now the Director of Admissions and Chief Operating Officer at RINI, took to Facebook shortly after noon on Monday to make an appeal for people to contact AS220 to have the sign taken down. (The Washington Street building is mixed-use space under AS220, with residential and artist tenants, as well as AS220 programming).
Oliveira's Post
Oliveira posted the following to Facebook on Monday:
So FB friends, across the street from my school is the AS220 studio/apartments. Apparently one of their residents has decided to express their views regarding Trump.
While I don't have a problem with folks freely expressing their views, I do have have a problem with the appropriateness of expressing them in a way that the kids in our building (some as young as 13 years old) have to see this as they look out their classroom window. When I contacted AS220 to ask that it be taken down their response was that they stand by the principle of self expression and will not ask the tenant to remove the sign.
Again, I am not one to censor someone's freedom of expression but I do think that such expression be mindful of who it targets (in this case primarily our students). Your thoughts? If you think this free expression is inappropriate given its location please share and contact AS220 (401-831-9327 x102) to let them know. I appreciate your support.
"I just thought it was inappropriate for kids to have to look at that," said Oliveira. "I guess they got the message, because it's now down."
AS220 Communications Director Dave Dvorchak confirmed at 4 p.m. that the sign was down, but that the AS220 organization was not responsible.
"AS220 did not ask the tenant to take it down, they must have done it on their own," said Dvorchak. "We're just the landlord."
SLIDES: Trump Student Walkout - January 20, 2017
Related Slideshow: Providence Students - Trump Walkout Jan. 20
Related Articles
- Horowitz: In Trump Era, It will be Up to Cities & States to Lead Way on Climate Change
- Fecteau: Trump’s a Nuclear Nihilist
- Langevin Approves of Trump’s Appointment of Bossert
- Finneran: A Task for Mr. Trump
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Shrinking New England, TF Green Spark & Banking with Trump
- Trump’s Top Staff Now Features Two RIers, Spicer is Named White House Press Sec.
- Fecteau: Trump’s Success Comes With Strings
- Gina Raimond(i) Said “I” 38 Times in Her State of the State Speech, 10x More Than Trump
- Time’s Person of the Year - Donald Trump
- Horowitz: Trump Can’t Wish Russian Election Hacking Away
- WJAR 10’s Parent Co. Under Fire for Trading Access to Trump for More Positive Coverage
- Riley: Donald Trump Involved With Ponzi Scheme Criminals?
- NEW: Darrell West to Give Talk on Trump Presidency in Newport this Saturday
- Fecteau: Inside Trump’s Grand Russian Strategy
- WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration
- Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration
- WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address
- Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Panel Debates Raimondo’s and Trump’s Big Speeches.
- Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday
- Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday
- Weiss: Can Our Nation Survive President-Elect Trump & the GOP’s Control of Capitol Hill?
- Horowitz: Trump & Team’s Grudging Concessions Are Not Enough on Russian Hacking
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Steven F. Forleo: Trump is a Machiavellian Poseur
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It