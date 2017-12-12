NEW: “Caught in Providence” Picked Up Nationally by Fox for 2018
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
The show will air on Fox O&Os in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Orlando, Minneapolis and Charlotte, NC.
The show first aired on Providence local access, then was picked up by ABC6 - WLNE.
GoLocalProv runs a clip of the show regularly.
Caught in Providence
The series will feature fresh episodes of real-life cases directly from Caprio’s Providence courtroom.
The show display's Caprio's interactions with a variety of defendants trying to talk their way out of traffic and parking citations, as well as, other minor criminal offenses
Viewers will see cases in which Caprio takes advice from the kids of the defendants, as well as antics ranging from handstands to explanations about hibernating squirrels.
