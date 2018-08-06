NEW: Car Flips Over Following Street Racing on North Main Street in Providence

A car flipped over on North Main Street in Providence around 6 p.m. on Monday night.

According to witnesses, the car was racing on North Main Street with motorcycles - with the driver of car exiting the vehicle following the crash and leaving on the back of a motorcycle.

The car came to rest just outside Gregg's Restaurant.

It is unknown if there any injuries at this time.

Latest in Street Racing in Providence

In July 2017, GoLocal reported, "Providence East Siders Worried About ATV, Motorbike Incident:"

An incident on the East Side of Providence involving a group of motorbikes and ATVs - including some that threatened a mother with children in her car - has drawn concern from residents, after the City Council passed an updated ordinance to keep ATVs off city streets.

Read more here

