NEW: Bird Scooters Pulled From Providence Streets

Providence streets and sidewalks have been clear of Bird scooters following the introduction of the City of Providence's regulation pilot program on Friday.

A representative from the Bird rider support helpline confirmed the decision Tuesday morning, saying the scooters have been removed from city streets while the company works with the city on the permits. There is currently no set date for their return, though the representative said it would hopefully be "soon."

The company's "beg forgiveness rather than ask permission" approach to launch has caused waves across the country, as cities scramble to put regulations into place. Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the scooters were launched the same day as Providence, ordered that all scooters be removed from the city until regulations could be put into place.

"Providence and Bird have a shared vision of a community with fewer cars, less traffic, and reduced carbon emissions. We have been working with Providence city officials and look forward to continuing to work in partnership as we seek a permit under the new guidance," said a Bird spokesman said of the regulations on Friday.

Friday's launch of the one-year pilot program allows for a total of 300 electric scooters in the city. A fee of $1 per scooter, per day --paid in full, up-front-- is required, as well as a $50 endowment fee on each for maintenance and property repairs.

The pilot program also outlines rules for rider safety, including a requirement for a valid driver's license or municipal ID. Scooters can be ridden on sidewalks or streets, and riders are encouraged to go slow and wear a helmet. On the street, riders are required to follow all rules of the road and obey traffic regulations.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.