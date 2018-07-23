NEW: Battle Over Fate of Cats, Birds at Providence Nursing Home

The daughter of a nurse at the Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Providence is claiming the new administration is trying to kill two resident cats -- which Elmhurst is calling "misinformation" but refusing to say what will become of the felines.

"My mom works as a nurse at Elmhurst Nursing Home and the new administration wants to kill 2 of the resident cats. One is elderly and she does have stomach issues, but the vet gave her a clean bill of health. They also want to kill a younger cat named Junior. Junior may have a home to go to, but Bella wouldn’t do well in a home my mom thinks. She’s been there for year," wrote Erin Johnson McCann on Facebook. "They are also going to get rid of birds that live in an aviary there. My mom is furious and they are only giving the cats and birds until this Friday !!!

"She asked me to post this in hopes that people will call and tell them not to do this. The residents enjoy the animals and the cats belonged to patients who have passed away. Please call Elmhurst and ask for the Administrator or nursing director. The number is 401- 456- 2000. Thank you!"

Elmhurst Responds

When reached for comment, officials at Elmhurst said the post is misinformation -- but would not provide any further information.

"The post is misinformation," said administrator Lore Stafford when reached by phone. "The cats belong to the facility. I cannot provide any further information."

