NEW: Assistant Principal at Central Resigns After Incident Caught on Video
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Former Assistant Principal Thomas Bacon has resigned.
"As of this morning, Mr. Bacon has resigned from his position with the Providence Public School Department effective immediately. While the Providence Police will continue their investigation, we will continue to meet with students, teachers and community members and take proactive steps to support our entire school community," said Mayor Jorge Elorza and Superintendent Chris Maher in a joint statement.
As GoLocal reported:
A video showing a Central High School administrator appearing to pin a student to the ground -- with his knee on his chest -- has reportedly prompted an investigation by school and law enforcement officials.
"I saw this video, and I immediately reached out to the city and school officials," said Pilar McCloud, the Chair of the NAACP Providence Youth Branch, on Wednesday.
McCloud said she was told there were events leading up to the video -- as well as following -- that have prompted the investigation.
Response to Video
"Look, we need answers. Folks are seeing this video and want to know what happened," said McCloud. "If the student did in fact to something prior, where was the [School Resource Officer]? Is there even one?"
"And I want to know why this use of force was justified," said McCloud. "It would have been a different story, a different reaction, if a student was injured like this in a Barrington, or East Greenwich."
Providence School Department Responds
The Providence School Department responded to GoLocal's request for comment on Wednesday afternoon:
"We at Providence Public Schools were alarmed and dismayed by the physical altercation in the cafeteria at Central High School on Monday involving a student and an assistant principal. The district immediately contacted the police and put the assistant principal on administrative leave, pending a personnel review. Additionally, the school district has explicitly requested that police investigate the incident in its entirety," said PPSD spokesperson Laura Hart.
