AMC is set to film 'NOS4A2,' a horror drama based on Joe Hill's book, in Rhode Island.

GoLocal obtained a letter sent by location scouts confirming the shooting, which is slated to start in the fall.

The series is set to debut in 2019 and be ten episodes long.

It will be produced by AMC Studios in along Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, and created by Fear The Walking Dead's Jami O’Brien, who will serve as showrunner.

It was one of three drama projects that AMC opened writers rooms for last summer

"We'll be making an official announcement with AMC shortly, when the cast is finalized," said Steve Feinberg with the RI Film & Television office when reached on Thursday.

Feinberg noted there will be another series being filmed in Rhode Island, which he said will be announced shortly.

NOS4A2

The book was published on April 30, 2013 and focuses on a woman trying to save her son from a vicious, supernatural killer who has set his sights on him.

The book and show introduce Vic McQueen, an artist who finds out that she has a supernatural ability to track Charlie Manx.

Manx feeds off the souls of kids before depositing their remains into Christmasland, a Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

McQueen must defeat Manx and rescue the kids without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

