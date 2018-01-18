NEW: Amazon Narrows List for HQ2 to 20 - Boston Makes Cut, RI Out

Amazon has narrowed its list of potential locations for its new "HQ2" headquarters -- and while Boston made the cut, Rhode Island is not on list.

As CNBC reported Thursday morning:

Amazon said Thursday it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 cities.

Amazon said it will spend $5 billion in the city where it builds its second headquarters, and will employ 50,000 there. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.

The remaining 20 cities are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

According to CNBC, "The e-commerce giant received 238 proposals from cities in North America, many with lofty tax incentives and unique offers directed at CEO Jeff Bezos.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement.

More developing...

