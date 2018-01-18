NEW: Amazon Narrows List for HQ2 to 20 - Boston Makes Cut, RI Out
Thursday, January 18, 2018
As CNBC reported Thursday morning:
Amazon said Thursday it narrowed the list of potential sites for its second headquarters to 20 cities.
Amazon said it will spend $5 billion in the city where it builds its second headquarters, and will employ 50,000 there. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.
The remaining 20 cities are:
Atlanta, GA
Austin, TX
Boston, MA
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Dallas, TX
Denver, CO
Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Montgomery County, MD
Nashville, TN
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Northern Virginia, VA
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Raleigh, NC
Toronto, ON
Washington D.C.
According to CNBC, "The e-commerce giant received 238 proposals from cities in North America, many with lofty tax incentives and unique offers directed at CEO Jeff Bezos.
"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement.
More developing...
Related Articles
- EDITORIAL: Cicilline Lives in the Past While MA is Adding More Than 2,500 Amazon Jobs
- BIF’s Kaplan Talks Amazon’s Disruption to Supermarkets, New Uber CEO, and #BIF2017
- 7 Reasons Why It’s Smart for Amazon to Select Providence for Second HQ and 50,000 Jobs
- All Benny’s Stores Closing, Amazon Factor Hits RI, 700 Out-of-Work UPDATED
- “Mr. Innovation” Saul Kaplan on Amazon and Whole Foods Merger and Impact on RI
- Business Monday on Golocal LIVE Features Discussion of RI Budget and Amazon-Whole Foods Deal
- Borders Closing: Why We Need the Amazon Tax
- Trump Targets Amazon CEO & Wash Post Owner Jeff Bezos Over Antitrust Claims
- Netflix, Amazon Among the 50 Best Investments of the Last Decade
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Amtrak’s Blockage, Fall River’s Amazon, & Clintons in Watch Hill
- Robert Whitcomb: Amazonian Ocean State? Immigration Ambiguities; Block Island Police Logs
- Raimondo Administration Refuses to Answer Questions About Amazon HQ2 Effort
- Saul Kaplan Hopes RI Can Implement Some Amazon HQ2 Ideas Even if We Fail
- CVS and Aetna Worry About UnitedHealth as Well as Amazon
- Did Commerce RI Have Another Iceland Moment in Amazon Proposal?
- Whitcomb: All Bow to Amazon; Mainers Want More Medicaid; Money Underwater; Perfectly Awful Penthouse
- RI Submits Last Minute Amazon HQ2 Proposal, Commerce Refuses to Disclose Incentives
- Is it Good for RI, If Amazon HQ2 Goes to Boston?
- “Retail Prophet” Stephens on Toys “R” Us, Amazon, and More, on GoLocal LIVE
- 17 RI Experts Tell How Rhode Island Can Win Amazon HQ2
- Kaplan “Mr. Innovation” Says Providence Can Compete for Amazon as Part of a Regional Play