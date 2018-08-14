NEW: ACI on Lockdown in RI After “Unidentified White Powder” Found

The Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) has been placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

J.R. Ventura with the Department of Corrections provided the following statement:

“We were notified that a Correctional Officer found an unidentified white powder inside an envelope at the Intake Service Center. As a safety and security agency, we are prepared and have procedures in place for such incidents. We are following those protocols, organizing first responders, and taking appropriate safety measures. Visitors and non-essential personnel were evacuated, and the facility is in lockdown. Cranston Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials unit is on scene. No one was hurt.”

More developing

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.