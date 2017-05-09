NEW: Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 Murder Conviction Vacated

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh has ruled to vacate the murder conviction of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez. The ruling was announced on Tuesday, May 9.

Hernandez was convicted of killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

This ruling comes down after Hernandez’s appellate attorneys made their request under a legal principle in Massachusetts which states that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions should be vacated.

Hernandez hung himself in his prison cell on April 19 while serving life in prison for the murder conviction. The suicide came only five days after he was acquitted in a separate double murder in 2012.

READ HIS DEATH INVESTIGATION REPORT BELOW

Going Forward

This ruling has a significant impact in pending civil suits.

Because the murder conviction was thrown out, it can't be used against him in any civil case that have been filed.

Lloyd's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013 against Hernandez, the New England Patriots and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Hernandez also faced civil lawsuits in Suffolk County, Mass., where the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado are looking to get $6 million in damages.

Abreu and Furtado are the two men that he was accused of killing in 2012.

Judge in Aaron Hernandez trial has abated - voided/erased - murder conviction based on his death while on appeal. Prosecution can appeal. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 9, 2017

With a now-cleared record, Aaron Hernandez reps may proceed with attempts to get bonus $ from Patriots. More legal challenges ahead. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) May 9, 2017

Aaron Hernandez Death Investigation Report

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.