Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

NEW: Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 Murder Conviction Vacated

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction has been vacated

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh has ruled to vacate the murder conviction of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez. The ruling was announced on Tuesday, May 9.

Hernandez was convicted of killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in 2013. 

This ruling comes down after Hernandez’s appellate attorneys made their request under a legal principle in Massachusetts which states that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions should be vacated.  

Hernandez hung himself in his prison cell on April 19 while serving life in prison for the murder conviction. The suicide came only five days after he was acquitted in a separate double murder in 2012. 

READ HIS DEATH INVESTIGATION REPORT BELOW

Going Forward

This ruling has a significant impact in pending civil suits. 

Because the murder conviction was thrown out, it can't be used against him in any civil case that have been filed.

Lloyd's mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013 against Hernandez, the New England Patriots and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Hernandez also faced civil lawsuits in Suffolk County, Mass., where the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado are looking to get $6 million in damages.

Abreu and Furtado are the two men that he was accused of killing in 2012. 

 

Aaron Hernandez Death Investigation Report

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!