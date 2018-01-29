Neronha Says Immigration Fraud Case Should Be Investigated, Kilmartin Has Refused
Monday, January 29, 2018
The New York portion of the scheme resulted in a $1.3 million fine, and that entity -- which is registered to operate in RI -- was stripped on its not-for-profit status in NY.
But, RI’s Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has refused to investigate.
Now, Democratic candidate for Attorney General Neronha tells GoLocal that this case should be reviewed by the Attorney General's office in RI and that as U.S. Attorney he initiated such cases.
"It makes sense to connect with New York authorities and compare notes and share information. In my experience, this is commonplace, at both the federal and state level," said Neronha.
“Turning back to the facts involved in the matter you reported, it is quite possible that a joint federal/state investigation is appropriate, and that may, in fact, be happening. In my experience, such joint investigations often lead to very good results, as different agencies bring different strengths to the team, said Neronha.
The GoLocalProv.com investigation found a tie between locally registered non-profit and Carlos Davila, a convicted child molester and manslaughterer from New York who was barred from representing immigrants in 2017 and fined $1.3 million. Now, a leading immigration attorney is claiming fraud by the organization in Rhode Island.
“One of the difficulties in today’s charged immigration environment is the issue of whether the victims of any fraud are undocumented immigrants. If that is the case, federal involvement may well be problematic, in that the victims may be less inclined to speak with the state/federal investigative team. That may militate in favor of working such cases only on the state level, given the Rhode Island State Police’s policy that they do not enforce civil federal immigration law. But there is no question that targeting undocumented immigrants who have committed no crimes while in the United States comes at a cost to law enforcement in terms of such undocumented immigrants reporting criminal misconduct, whether it be fraud or violent crime,” added Neronha.
Federal Case - Jail and Fines
The federal case Neronha pursued as U.S. Attorney saw the perpetrator of the exploitation receive both jail time and significant fines.
Nimon Naphaeng, 35, a native and citizen of Thailand, from Wakefield, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February of 2017 to federal charges resulting from his running an immigration fraud scheme. The fraud included the filing of false asylum applications on behalf of individuals who did not request nor authorize the applications.
Naphaeng pleaded guilty to seven (7) counts of mail fraud and two (2) counts of visa fraud.
According to court documents, Naphaeng will forfeit $285,789.31 seized from him by law enforcement as part of the investigation. The funds will be applied to any order of restitution to the victims issued by the Court.
"The mechanics of any investigation would depend on the circumstances, of course, but my typical practice as United States Attorney, if an alleged witness or victim made a fraud or public corruption complaint directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office rather than first going to a law enforcement agency (FBI, Rhode Island State Police, etc.) was to connect the alleged victim to the most appropriate law enforcement agency," said Neronha.
"As a prosecutor, it was not our practice to meet directly with alleged victims unrepresented by counsel, and without a detective or federal agent present, because we did not want to become witnesses ourselves and thereby preclude ourselves from prosecuting the case under the applicable ethics and professional responsibility rules. Occasionally we would meet with an attorney for the alleged victim, without the victim present, to get some background information before referring the matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency," added Neronha.
Related Slideshow: Timeline and Corporate Structures of the Effort to Defraud Undocumented Immigrants
Elorza Nominates Martinez, a Central Falls Resident, to the Human Relations Commission
"Communication from His Honor the Mayor, dated March 3, 2015, Informing the Honorable Members of the City Council that pursuant to Sections 302(b) and 1103 of the Providence Home Rule Charter of 1980, as amended and Public Law, Chapter 45-50, Sections 1 through 31 passed in 1987, he is this day appointing Bienvenido Peralta Martinez of 124 Perry Street, Central Falls, Rhode Island 02863, as a member of the Human Relations Commission for a term to end January 31, 2018, and respectfully submits the same for your approval. (Mr. Martinez fills a vacant position on the Commission, formerly filled by Elvys Ruiz.)"
Bienvenido "Alex" Peralta Martinez Resume
According to the resume that Martinez submitted to the City of Providence, he was both educated at the World Theological University and was a leader of the school which is located at 165 Ridge Street in Providence.
It is affiliated with a Louisiana-based unaccredited school. He is still listed on the school's website as the contact of the Providence location. See photo of the school presently.
City Council's Finance Committee Rejects Elorza's Appointment
Apr 9, 2015
Councilwoman Sabina Matos (Right) Leads Effort to Block Martinez
RESULT: DENIED WITHOUT PREJUDICE [UNANIMOUS]
MOVER: Sabina Matos, Councilwoman Ward 15
SECONDER: Carmen Castillo, Councilwoman Ward 9
AYES: John J. Igliozzi, Sabina Matos, Carmen Castillo
ABSENT: Terrence M. Hassett, Kevin Jackson
WNYC News Story in May 2017 -- Davila and RI's Martinez Were Business Associates
"A Bronx businessman authorized by the federal government to represent immigrants in legal proceedings is selling $200 cards on a false promise that they offer protection against deportation, an investigation by WNYC and Telemundo 47 has found.
The man, Carlos Davila, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1988 and was convicted of misdemeanor sexual abuse while out on parole in 1996. He served a total of 12 years in prison. The Department of Justice told WNYC Davila's authorization to represent immigrants is now under review, but he is still accredited and allowed to practice." READ MORE HERE
Related Articles
- Elorza’s Stance on Immigration Called “Lip Service” by Progressive Labor Leader
- Timeline: RI and NY Men Team for Effort to Defraud Undocumented Immigrants
- INVESTIGATION: Undocumented Immigrants Defrauded by RI and NY-Based Scheme
- Kilmartin Refuses to Investigate Immigration Fraud Scheme in RI
- RI Immigration Lawyer on Latest on DACA - and Trump’s El Salvador Directive
- RI ACLU to Fight Trump Immigration Issues Town by Town Through Ordinances
- Mental Health Legislation, Immigration Legislation: This Week at the State House
- Rob Horowitz: Progress Possible On Immigration Reform
- New: Block Calls on Fung to Explain Immigration Freedom Ride Support
- GOP Debate Recap: Trump Talks the Most, Immigration the Top Issue
- Donald Trump and Immigration in the United States
- Guest Mindsetter™ Pimentel: Immigration, Driver’s Licenses and the Fight for Civil Rights
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Santos: Illegal Immigration, Washington & Wall Street
- Few RI GOP Leaders Speak Out on Trump’s Immigration Order
- Robert Whitcomb: Amazonian Ocean State? Immigration Ambiguities; Block Island Police Logs
- Progressive Democrats’ Pimentel on Immigration - RAISE Act, Dreamers & More
- RI Attorney: Here’s What Raised Flags With Immigration Documents
- Bishop: Immigration, is it Really black and White?
- Trump Campaign Signals Potential Shift on Immigration Stance
- Horowitz: The Trump Immigration Debacle
- Rob Horowitz: Obama’s Immigration Executive Order; Good Policy and Good Politics
- President Obama’s Speech on Immigration
- Rob Horowitz: Tough Fight Coming On Immigration Reform
- Rob Horowitz: Comprehensive Immigration Reform Is Back
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Turns Into a Brawl Over Syria, Trump and Immigration
- Langevin Says Yates Made “Right Decision” to go Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration