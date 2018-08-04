Neronha Calls for Evaluation of UHIP Program on LIVE

Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha called for an evaluation of the state UHIP program on GoLocal LIVE, after the latest documents submitted by the Raimondo administration to federal officials show that the tech project is now another $150 million over the last submitted budget.

"There ought to be an evaluation as to how we went from where we thought we were going to be to where we are today," said Neronha. "Some analysis of what happened here is warranted. I think the bigger issue is that people who need benefits get them."

The cost of the social services software program, which was slated to cost $119 million under then-Governor Lincoln Chafee's administration, before Raimondo's administration rolled out the technology against the warnings of the feds, is now up to $647.7 million, according to a state report released this week.

Past -- and Present -- Perspective

Neronha, who was most recently United States Attorney for the State of Rhode Island, spoke to his past role -- and what he aspires to be his next one.

"Just as I was leaving the U.S. Attorney's office, the office opened an investigation into Deloitte and how the federal money was used," said Neronha. "I can't talk about why we opened it, or where it stands now that I'm gone."

"The question, whether you're the AG or U.S. Attorney is, on the civil side, and on the criminal side as well, and this doesn't strike me as criminal, were there lies, were there misrepresentations, were things promised that shouldn't have been promised, and following up on that," said Neronha. "There's no question this has been a millstone around state government for far too long."

"I hope to be the next Attorney General. I don't want to prejudge anything," said Neronha. "I will say this -- when I was U.S. Attorney there was enough there that we took a look at [UHIP] and started the process."

Candidates Take Aim

On Friday, just a day after news broke that the Raimondo’s Administration’s UHIP costs have now ballooned to more than $647 million, her top Democratic rival Matt Brown blasted her leadership and fiscal management

House Oversight Chair Pat Serpa said she believes the costs will go even higher.

"Those numbers reported -- I don't think they tell the full picture. We're up to over a half billion now," said Serpa. "On the inside, I hear there are those who collect benefits in multiple states, and there's no way of detecting that fraud. I suspect when the feds do their audit they'll find we've not been as scrupulous as we should have been checking benefits.

"I have seniors telling me their foods stamps have gone up too much," said Serpa. "I suspect that at the end of this, we'll be fined for violating federal laws -- and I suspect that the real cost is closer to a billion"

"I wouldn't mind if an AG ever did an investigation -- if he decided once he gets into an office, this would be one lady who would not be disappointed," said Serpa. "I don't think there's been deliberately dishonesty, but just gross mismanagement, and not listening to the workers who know how to fix this."

Cranston Mayor and GOP gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung questioned what the real cost of UHIP will ultimately be.

“I have a simple question for Governor Raimondo: How much is this disaster going to cost?" said Fung. "I challenge the Governor to either come clean with the taxpayers of Rhode Island on the actual costs of UHIP or finally admit that she doesn’t have a price tag on her administration’s colossal incompetence."

