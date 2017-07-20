National Education Association of RI Blast Raimondo for Vetoing “Contract Continuation” Legislation

The National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) issued a blistering statement attacking Governor Gina Raimondo for her veto of the so-called “contract continuation.”

NEARI have asked the legislature to override the veto by Raimondo. With the delayed legislative session, there will be mounting pressure on legislators to override Raimondo vetoes. The legislation allows expired contracts to continue in place. The RI League of Cities and Towns strongly opposed the legislation and called for the veto.

“We are disappointed that Governor Raimondo turned her back on classroom educators and Rhode Island public employees who were seeking respect and fundamental fairness in the bargaining process,” said NEARI President Larry Purtill. “It is no surprise that a politician who made her bones on Wall Street is incapable of understanding the needs of working Rhode Islanders. Clearly, ‘Gina from Smithfield’ has lost her way. We respectfully urge the Assembly to override this thoughtless veto.”

Raimondo in her veto message, the written rationale for the executive branch's rejection of the proposed law, wrote, "Current Rhode Island law protects the taxpayers from being obligated indefinitely for contract provisions that, in the future, may not be affordable. The proposed legislation before me extinguishes this existing protection, hurting the public’s position in contract negotiations, and placing taxpayers at risk of being forever locked into contractual provisions they can no longer afford.”

Prev Next WINNER CCRI The state's community college is poised to be the sole beneficiary of the Governor's Promise scholarship program. It would make Rhode Island the fourth state to have tuition-free community college, allowing every resident the opportunity to earn an associate's degree tuition free. There is no means testing for the program and few standards. The cost would be roughly $3 million in the FY18 (for the first cohort of students) and then $6 million the following year there are two classes. Prev Next LOSER State Government As part of negotiations -- and the fiscal realities facing Rhode Island with a nearly $140 million shortfally, the Speaker announced Thursday that $25 million will be cut in general spending. "It's something we discussed with the Governor and she thinks she can make [it] work," said Matteillo. Also on the chopping block -- funding for the legislative office to the tune of $2 million. Prev Next WINNER Elderly and Disabled Bus Riders After levying fares on some of the most needy RIPTA bus riders (the elderly and disabled) for the first time this past year, which resulted in strong public outcry, the House Finance budget contains just over $3 million -- for each of the next two years -- to refund the program this coming year. WATCH: Opponents of RIPTA Fare Hikes to Rally at RI State House Wednesday Afternoon Mattiello noted that after the two years is up, it is up to the Governor to find the funding. Prev Next TIE Governor Raimondo On Thursday, Raimondo learned she is poised to get a piece (jCCRI) of her free college tuition proposal, which had been a major focal point of her budget proposal - and political strategy. On the flip side, she is tasked with finding $25 million in government spending to cut, in order to balance the budget. Unlike the May estimating conference, where Rhode Island revenues were found to be off nearly $100 million plus, the Governor can't say she didn't see this coming. Prev Next LOSER Medical Marijuana Expansion In June, Raimondo called for an increase in medical marijuana dispensaries and an increase in licensing fees to generate $1.5 million in revenue for the state. She called for "no less than six licensed compassion centers." On Thursday, Mattiello said it was not in the budget, due the proposal's late timing. Prev Next WINNER Davies High School The House finance budget contains additional help for manufacturing, including $3.6 million to upgrade facilities at Davies Career and Tech. Prev Next LOSER Commerce Corporation While Mattiello made scant mention of cuts in the briefing Thursday - save for the $25 million out of government spending -- the question was raised as to where the rest of the $140 million shortfall will come from. "Millions in cuts came from the Commerce Corp budget. The budget kept the Rebuild RI funding, but money for several other Commerce programs were reduced," said Larry Berman, spokesman for Mattiello. Prev Next TIE Mininum Wage Hike Workers will be happy, employers might not. The FY18 budget proposal calls for a $.50 minimum wage increase as of January 1, 2018, and then an additional $.40 the following year. Business owners have continuously fought against such hikes. Prev

