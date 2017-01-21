Narragansett Beer Distances Itself From Lovecraft’s Racist Views

Narragansett Beer this week released its sixth brew in its H.P. Lovecraft series, named for one of Providence’s most famous — and infamous — authors, who in recent years has come under increased scrutiny for his racially charged writings.

Lovecraft, who was born in 1890, is known for “The Call of Cthulhu” and other works of horror fiction — but is also known for a fair degree of controversy, which saw his name recently removed from a national literary award that had been bestowed in his honor. Moreover, his writings are the subject of a blog entitled, “Hitler, or Lovecraft?” which asks visitors to guess which quote can be attributed to which historical figure.

“The Lovecraft Series is Narragansett’s way of celebrating Providence’s history and the impact that Lovecraft’s work has had on the world, including serving as inspiration for Stephen King, Guillermo del Toro, Neil Gaiman, Metallica and the modern horror genre as a whole,” said Narragansett’s Mark Hellendrung in a statement, after responding to a GoLocal inquiry. “In no way does Narragansett or the beer series support his social views.”

In March, GoLocal reported that a study found that Rhode Island ranked as “one of the most derogatory states in the U.S.” — and reported on Lovecraft, and others, in a look at the “Legacy of Racism in New England.”

Critiques of Lovecraft

As GoLocal reported in March 2016:

“It’s OK to admit that H.P. Lovecraft was racist,” wrote Laura Miller for Salon in 2014. Meanwhile, numerous literary analyses and blog posts, including "The ’N’ Word Through the Ages: The ‘Madness’ of HP Lovecraft" and "Lovecraft, Racism, and the ‘Man of his Time’ Defense" give the author much less of pass.

he World Fantasy Award trophy will no longer be modeled after the massively influential horror-fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft. "Small, corrective steps matter, not for the past, but for the future," wrote Lenika Cruz.

GoLocal had previously inquired with Narragansett as to their position on Lovecraft’s social views, when previous brews had been released. Narragansett had responded this week to distance themselves from Lovecraft's social positions, when the company promoted its new Lovecraft beer, “The Unnamable Black Lager.”

As Narragansett wrote in their release:

Locked inside of a deserted mausoleum, Randolph Carter and Rhode Island artist Jarrett McPhee stood under candlelight with two cans of The Unnamable Black Lager in their hands. There, immersed in darkness at the request of Narragansett Beer, the pair wondered why they had agreed to go to such great lengths in order to illustrate the label for Narragansett’s fifth chapter and sixth release in its Lovecraft Series.

For previous beer commissions, Jarrett simply had to draw and submit a few designs to the ‘Gansett team, but Mark Hellendrung, President of Narragansett Beer, impressed upon him that this particular brew was darkly different and could only truly be illustrated once experienced. After all, Narragansett even partnered with Providence, Rhode Island’s historic Swan Point Cemetery – burial site of H.P. Lovecraft – to grow The Unnamable’s hops over the author’s grave.

