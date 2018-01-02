Narducci Opposes Proposed Marijuana Dispensary in Providence Neighborhood
Tuesday, January 02, 2018
“I want to be very clear, I’m not opposed to compassion centers. I’m only opposed to this specific site because its location is almost completely surrounded by family homes. I realize that this area is zoned for commercial enterprise, but this is not the right place for a compassion center. I hope the zoning review board will consider my concerns when they meet next week,” said Narducci.
The application for a Special Use Permit for the operation of a Compassion Center/Cultivation Center for Medical Cannabis was submitted by Donovan Obair LLC and SEACAP Holdings RI I, LLC.
The Zoning Board of Review will be meeting on January 10, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at 444 Westminster Avenue, in the first-floor conference room to vote on the matter.
