Multi-State Manhunt Continues for RI Prison Escapee

United States Marshal for the District of Rhode Island Jamie Hainsworth provided an update on the search for James Morales. Morales escaped from the Donald Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Saturday, December 31.

"A large-scale, around the clock federal, state and local law enforcement manhunt for James Morales, 35, continues under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service. Mr. Morales may be armed and is considered to be an extremely dangerous individual.

Mr. Morales was discovered missing from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday, December 31, at approximately 10:00 pm. He has been detained at the Wyatt Detention Facility since December 3, 2015, on federal criminal charges brought in U.S. District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Since Morales’ escape was reported to law enforcement by the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility staff, federal, state and local law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions continue to investigate and analyze numerous leads as to Mr. Morales’ potential whereabouts. Additionally, law enforcement continues to analyze and follow-up information gathered from several locations Mr. Morales may have visited since his escape, as well as from evidence seized by law enforcement.

The public is asked to assist law enforcement by reporting any information they may have about Mr. Morales or his whereabouts by calling a hotline established by the United States Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102. All calls will be kept confidential.

If any member of the public sees Mr. Morales they are urged not to approach him. They are asked to dial 911 immediately."

