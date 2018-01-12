Morgan Questions Effectiveness of RIDOT Spending for Providence Viaduct Bridge
Friday, January 12, 2018
“My office submitted various APRA requests and the information provided by the Department of Transportation opened up more questions than answers, which I find deeply troubling. A 2016 highway report shows that Rhode Island is among the worst states in the nation for cost-effectiveness of highway spending. The Providence Viaduct exemplifies this ineffectiveness and lack of efficiency for our taxpayer dollars,” said Morgan. She is a GOP candidate for Governor of Rhode Island.
The 2016 Highway Report
The report shows that Rhode Island spends a large amount on highway maintenance compared to neighboring New England states.
In the report, Rhode Island received an overall ranking of 47 out of 50 – last in New England and among the worst in the nation.
One example the report gives is the replacement of the southbound Providence viaduct. According to the report, the project started as a $1 million contract in 2008 and was awarded to Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB).
According to a report, the project grew to $25.7 million over a ten year period.
Morgan concluded, “Reading through independent studies and the documents provided by RIDOT, it is apparent that Rhode Islanders deserve a more open and transparent government. This is another example of the wasteful and unaccountable behavior that hardworking Rhode Islanders have come to expect.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
