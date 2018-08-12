More Traffic Camera Coming to Providence Says Councilman

Providence Councilman David Correia announced this weekend that the City of Providence was expanding the number of the controversial traffic cameras.

The traffic camera program launched at the beginning of 2018 has been widely criticized. The program triggered a federal class-action lawsuit and the General Assembly to reform the enabling statute. The program was rolled out by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Council President David Salvatore.

The state statutory changes this year by the RI General Assembly drops the amount which can be fined for a first violation from $95 to $50.

“Everyone wants to protect our children, family members and pedestrians from flagrant speeders in school zones. Although well-intentioned, the initial speed camera act was implemented inappropriately and it led to confusion and outrage from the public, especially concerning the unexpected and high-cost violation fines.

This amendment will continue to protect everyone around school zones while also providing the proper notice and fairer violation fines for motorists,” said Representative Robert Craven during an interview on GoLocal LIVE.

According to Correia, the following three existing traffic cameras will be moved to new locations:

83 Daniel Avenue

162 Peace Street

165 Arlington Avenue

And, eight new locations will be, inclusive of the three cameras being moved and the five new cameras are:

50 Laurel Hill Avenue, SB

1537 Chalkstone Avenue, WB

Across from 148 Depasquale Avenue, SB

59 Greenwich Street, WB

64 Cypress Street, WB

179 Dora Street, WB

Across from 600 River Avenue, NB

Across from 320 Public Street, WB

515 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, SB

179 Thurbers Avenue, WB

417 Charles Street, NB

307 Elmgrove Avenue, NB

301 Butler Avenue, NB

773 Chalkstone Avenue, EB

812 Douglas Avenue, SB

Related Slideshow: Providence Speed Cameras Defaced.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.