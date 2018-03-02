STORM UPDATE: More Than 100,000 People Without Power in RI

Due to the heavy rain, more than 100,000 people are without power in Rhode Island, according to National Grid.

National Grid reports that 113,913 people are without power in the state, including 50, 956 people in Providence.

The breakdown is as follows:

Bristol: 10,574

Kent: 22,397

Newport: 4,417

Providence: 50,956

Washington: 25,569

In Fall River and nearby Massachusetts, more than 5,000 people are currently without power.

National Grid customers can report a power outage by calling 1-800-465-1212.

Latest From National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Rhode Island starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and in effect until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the service, as much as, five inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island

See the Advisory Below

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

318 PM EST Fri Mar 2 2018

CTZ004-MAZ013-017-020-RIZ001>007-030430-

/O.CON.KBOX.WW.Y.0015.180302T2200Z-180303T0600Z/

Windham CT-Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Including the cities of Putnam, Willimantic, Foxborough, Norwood,

Taunton, Fall River, New Bedford, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport

318 PM EST Fri Mar 2 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total wet snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches are expected, with locally up to 5 inches possible over

higher terrain in northwest Rhode Island.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Connecticut, eastern and

southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the latter part of the evening commute. Be

prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Heavy wet snow may

result in some downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

