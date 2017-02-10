More Snow Expected to Hit Providence Friday Night & Sunday

More snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service that there is a 60% chance of snow on Friday night after 1 a.m. with accumulations of up to three inches possible.

On Sunday, the Service reports that there is an 80% chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. before it turns into rain after 2 p.m.

There is a 90% chance of snow on Sunday night after 4 a.m.

Snow accumulations for Sunday’s storm have not yet been listed.

Read the Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook Below.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA

444 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2017

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>021-026-RIZ001>008-110945-

HARTFORD CT-TOLLAND CT-WINDHAM CT-WESTERN FRANKLIN MA-

EASTERN FRANKLIN MA-NORTHERN WORCESTER MA-CENTRAL MIDDLESEX MA-

WESTERN ESSEX MA-EASTERN ESSEX MA-WESTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-

WESTERN HAMPDEN MA-EASTERN HAMPSHIRE MA-EASTERN HAMPDEN MA-

SOUTHERN WORCESTER MA-WESTERN NORFOLK MA-SOUTHEAST MIDDLESEX MA-

SUFFOLK MA-EASTERN NORFOLK MA-NORTHERN BRISTOL MA-

WESTERN PLYMOUTH MA-EASTERN PLYMOUTH MA-SOUTHERN BRISTOL MA-

SOUTHERN PLYMOUTH MA-NORTHERN MIDDLESEX MA-NORTHWEST PROVIDENCE RI-

SOUTHEAST PROVIDENCE RI-WESTERN KENT RI-EASTERN KENT RI-BRISTOL RI-

WASHINGTON RI-NEWPORT RI-BLOCK ISLAND RI-

444 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2017

THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR NORTHERN CONNECTICUT...CENTRAL

MASSACHUSETTS...EASTERN

MASSACHUSETTS...NORTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS...SOUTHEASTERN

MASSACHUSETTS...WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS...AND RHODE ISLAND.

.DAY ONE...TODAY AND TONIGHT.

NO ACTIVE WEATHER IS EXPECTED AT THIS TIME.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...SATURDAY THROUGH THURSDAY.

THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR STRONG TO EVEN DAMAGING WINDS AND

HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE THREAT FOR STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW IS GREATEST ACROSS EASTERN MASSACHUSETTS.

