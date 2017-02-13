Monday on GoLocal LIVE - Return of “The Money Man” and Much More

Monday sees the return of "The Money Man" — Gary Sasse to RI media. Starting this Monday Sasse joins GoLocal LIVE for a new weekly segment discussing federal, Rhode Island and local fiscal issues.

Sasse heads the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University.

For a number of years Sasse appeared weekly with the late Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci on his radio show.

Sasse is the former head of Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and was Director of Administration under Governor Donald Carcieri.

Monday at 3:00 PM Robin Garceau Home Design Expert "For over 20 years, Robin has worked with clients to create personal spaces reserved just for them. Close attention to detail and an uncommon touch, she has the skill & knowledge to transform your surroundings, whether it calls for elegance and sophistication or a modern style fused with artistic bold design." Monday at 3:15 PM Fred Magnanimi CEO and Founder Luca + Danni "Luca + Danni was born out of the simple yet powerful belief that dreams can come true. We believe that there is an incredibly compelling message behind our company, one that is rooted in the remarkable story involving the bond between two brothers. In May 2012, Danny Magnanimi was diagnosed with cancer – a difficult, hard-fought battle that he lost in April 2013. Danny was 33 years old and like all cancer patients, simply wanted to have a second chance at life. Danny's brother, Fred, was inspired by his younger brother's desire to help revive the family's jewelry manufacturing business and through that year of chemo treatments, they would often talk about the things Danny dreamed of doing with the company once he got better. Fueled by Danny's passion and a burning desire to carry forth his vision, Luca + Danni was born!" Monday at 3:30 PM Robert Sisca Executive Chef Providence G Corporate Executive Chef Robert Sisca is one of New England's great culinary talents. Sisca's Rhode Island roots run deep; he is a resident of the Ocean State and a Johnson & Wales University alumnus, and previously worked at the acclaimed Gracie's in Providence. At The ProvidenceG, Chef Sisca cultivates an inimitable guest experience by elevating culinary operations and entrepreneurial aspects of the unique restaurant venues: Garde de la Mer, GPub and Rooftop at the ProvidenceG. He also lends his talents to Garde East, an upscale restaurant in Vineyard Haven that is the newest venture of the group. Chef Sisca has a passion for combining ingredient-driven cuisine with the refined and classic techniques. He has honed his expertise at some of the country's most exclusive culinary destinations. Chef Sisca worked at the historic One if by Land, Two if by Sea in New York City prior to becoming Sous Chef at the renowned Le Bernardin. During his tenure, Le Bernardin earned the coveted Michelin Three Star award and four stars from the New York Times. Prior to joining ProvidenceG, Robert was Executive Chef & Partner of MARC's highly successful Bistro du Midi in Boston, where he earned local and national praise for his epicurean excellence. Chef Sisca is a two-time nominee for Food & Wine magazine's "Best New Chef" (2011 and 2012), and received a three stars from The Boston Globe and an "A" rating from The Boston Herald. Chef Robert Sisca lives in Cranston, Rhode Island with his wife Bree and their two twin sons Hunter and Jameson. When he is not in the kitchen, Chef Robert enjoys golfing and rooting for his favorite sports teams. Monday at 3:45 PM Mike Reppucci Sons of Liberty About the Sons of Liberty: At the Sons of Liberty we believe being American means taking a stand without compromise and fearlessly pursuing your dreams no matter what stands in your way. We founded Sons of Liberty Spirits to revolutionize and redefine American Whiskey and we are well on our way. We started with a couple questions: "Why is no one distilling single malt whiskies from the beers we love?" and "Why are there so many seasonal beers, but no seasonal whiskies?" With a spirit for innovation, we set out to create a line of whiskies the world had never seen. Today we are proud to lead the rebirth of American Whiskey by challenging century old traditions with American Single Malt Whiskies born from distinctly flavorful beers and the first ever seasonal line of whiskies. Monday at 4:00 PM Gary Sasse "The Money Man" Hassenfeld Institute for Public for Public Leadership About the Institute: "The Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership provides public officials and others involved in the development, management, and execution of public policy with the tools and skills needed to make informed decisions and manage responsive organizations in order to govern and lead public sector and non-profit organizations effectively. Monday at 4:30 PM Saul Kaplan Chief Catalyst Business innovation Factory About Saul Kaplan: He is the founder and Chief Catalyst of the Business Innovation Factory and author of The Business Model Innovation Factory: How to Stay Relevant when the World Is Changing. Kaplan started BIF in 2005 with a mission to enable collaborative innovation. The non-profit is creating a real world laboratory for innovators to explore and test new business models and system level solutions in areas of high social importance including health care, education, entrepreneurship, and energy independence. Prior to focusing on business model and system level innovation at the Business Innovation Factory Kaplan served as the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation and as the Executive Counselor to the Governor on Economic and Community Development. Kaplan created Rhode Island’s unique innovation @ scale economic development strategy aimed at increasing the state’s capacity to grow and support an innovation economy, including an effort to turn the state’s compact geography and close knit public and private sector networks into a competitive advantage. Prior to his state leadership role in economic development Kaplan served as a Senior Strategy Partner in Accenture's Health & Life-Science practice and worked broadly throughout the pharmaceutical, medical products, and biotechnology industry. Kaplan also spent eight years working for the Pharmaceutical Division of Eli Lilly and Company. As a Marketing Plans Manager, Kaplan assisted in developing the launch strategy and successful introduction of Prozac into the U.S. market. Kaplan shares his innovation musings on Twitter (@skap5), his blog (It's Saul Connected) and as regular contributor to the Harvard Business Review and Bloomberg Business Week. Kaplan holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute focusing on the strategic management of technology and a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Rhode Island.

