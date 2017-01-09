Molly O’Brien Joins GoLocal - Will Co-Host New Live Daily Programming

Television journalist Molly O’Brien joins GoLocalProv.com and will co-host a new daily live broadcast.

She is one of Rhode Island's most-liked TV broadcast journalists and will co-host GoLocal LIVE with Kate Nagle, GoLocal’s News Editor.

O’Brien was most recently at WJAR Channel 10, where she was the popular traffic, technology, and social media reporter.

“Molly is a super talent. She is a skilled journalist, a fast learner, and has a real insight into where media is going,” said Josh Fenton, CEO of GoLocal24, parent company of GoLocalProv.com.

About O'Brien

The television newswoman received her degree in broadcast journalism (Summa Cum Laude) from Arizona State University.

O'Brien got her start as a weather and anchor traffic at KVEW in Washington, followed by work as a morning show host and general assignment reporter for KBMT in Texas, before landing in

Rhode Island in 2012, where she got “Best Traffic Reporter” in RI Monthly in 2012 and “Best Morning Personality” in 2014.

O’Brien’s work as an animal rescue advocate has won over even more supporters. She is one of the hardest-working, best-liked media personalities in the market, and 2017 could be her biggest year yet.

“GoLocal LIVE is a new model - it is the combination of broadcast, digital, social, and talk radio, all real-time. Molly and Kate are the perfect hosts,” said Fenton. “We are believe that they will connect with Rhode Islanders like no other media.”



